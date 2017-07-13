Here are Morgan Stanley's top stock ideas for the next year

Morgan Stanley released its top picks to hold over the next 12 months in its eighth annual "Vintage Values 2018" list, compiled by the firm's research analysts.

"We focused on stocks rated Overweight by our analysts that also were favoured by our US Equity Strategy Team's 'BEST' model," the Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in Thursday's note.

"Our US Equity Strategist team's work has shown that when our industry analysts' fundamental rating on a stock and the Strategy team's quantitative equity selection tool agree, performance has typically been superior than by using either method separately."

Here are a few of the firm's top choices.