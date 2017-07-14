Jamie Dimon blows up at DC's dysfunction, says he's tired of 'listening to the stupid s---'

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon expressed frustration at the U.S. federal government during the company's earnings conference call Friday.

"It's almost embarrassment to be an American citizen traveling around the world and listening to the stupid s--- we have to deal with in this country," Dimon said in response to an analyst question.

"Since the Great Recession, which is now 8 years old, we've been growing at 1.5 to 2 percent in spite of stupidity and political gridlock, because the American business sector is powerful and strong," he said. 'What I'm saying is that it would be much stronger growth if there were more intelligent decisions and less gridlock."

JPMorgan Chase reported earnings that handily beat Wall Street estimates Friday. However, the bank lowered its forecast for lending revenue.

Shares erased earlier gains to fall more than 1 percent in premarket trade.

Here's the full rant, according to the FactSet transcript of the call: