Here's how much you have to earn to be considered middle class

Sharon Winick, 49, and her husband Michael consider themselves middle class.

They have three children and own a home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, where Michael is a network administrator. Sharon is a paralegal turned stay-at-home mom. Between his work, her occasional side jobs and their investments, they bring in roughly $125,000 a year. Yet they struggle to make ends meet.

"The amount of money we spend every month is more that we make, it's been that way since we had our first daughter," Winick said.

With the children all now approaching college age, tuition is a big concern. "I don't know how we are going to do it without borrowing from the house."