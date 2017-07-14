US Treasurys seen higher following Yellen’s dovish Congress address

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Friday morning as investors responded to Janet Yellen's two-day address to Congress in which she said the U.S. economy continued to show signs of growth and interest rates were nearing "neutral" level. She suggested that any further hikes would be gradual.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.3426 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.9148 percent.

Friday will see the release of retail sales and consumer price data, as well as consumer sentiment and business inventory figures.

There are no new government debt auctions today.

President Trump is in Paris for a second day Friday as he visits French President Emmanuel Macron for Bastille Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, U.S. senior Democrat Nancy Pelosi called on Thursday for an independent body to investigate what she described as "cold, hard evidence" that the Trump family played a role alongside Russia in influencing last year's presidential election.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $48.28 a barrel on Friday morning, down 0.29 percent, while U.S. crude was around $45.89 a barrel, down 0.41 percent. Prices were pulled down as reports earlier this week pointed to continually high fuel inventories, however they remain on track for a solid weekly gain.