    China is set to report its quarterly GDP — here's what investors are watching

    • China was set to announce second-quarter growth data on Monday
    • Economists polled by Reuters on average expected 6.8 percent growth in the April to June period
    • The quarterly GDP release was set to come alongside Chinese announcements on industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investments.

    China is set to report second quarter growth data Monday morning as investors watch the world's second-largest economy for any signs of slowdown amid concerns over high debt levels.

    Economists polled by Reuters on average expected 6.8 percent growth in the April to June period against the same time last year, slowing from the first quarter's 6.9 percent.

    A woman makes toys at a factory in Ganyu, in China's eastern Jiangsu province on June 9, 2017.
    STR | AFP | Getty Images
    A woman makes toys at a factory in Ganyu, in China's eastern Jiangsu province on June 9, 2017.

    Economists in Reuters' poll forecast second quarter GDP to grow 1.7 percent from a quarter ago.

    Despite concerns of the fallout from risks in the financial system, analysts say stability is the word of the day ahead of a once-every-five-years Communist Party Congress coming in the fall when a leadership shuffle is expected.

    Beijing has set a growth target of around 6.5 percent for 2017, a tad lower from 6.7 percent in 2016, which was the country's lowest rate in 26 years.

    "This time a year ago, things were a bit dicey with concerns about a growth slowdown and pressure on capital outflows and the currency, but as we expected in the lead-up to party congress, stability has reigned. Growth momentum has stayed pretty high and the authorities have really tamped down the pressures on the capital outflow," said Stephen Schwartz, head of Asia-Pacific sovereign ratings at Fitch.

    The ratings agency on Friday maintained its A+ rating on China with a stable outlook.

    Its forecast for China GDP growth this year is 6.5 percent, with upside risk due to strong growth and exports.