Superheroes are almost single-handedly saving the US box office

The theme song for this year's box office is shaping up to be "Holding Out for a Hero."

Superhero movies have been just about the only safe bet in 2017, providing a reliable box office boost during a hit-or-miss year.

Hollywood has hauled in about $6 billion at the U.S. box office through July 9, roughly even with the total at this point last year, according to comScore. That's thanks to strong early releases like comic book movies "Logan" and "The LEGO Batman Movie," as well as the live action "Beauty and the Beast," low-budget horror breakout "Get Out" and "The Fate of the Furious."

But things have taken a turn for the worse since the start of the summer movie season, and it's only superhero flicks — "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," "Wonder Woman" and "Spider-Man: Homecoming" — that have been sure bets.