18 ways successful people think differently

1. Nothing is impossible if you're willing to put in enough time and effort.

2. Anything you make excuses to avoid doing is something you should be doing.

3. The most honest advice you'll ever get is from people who like you the least.

4. The person who wants it the most is the one who ends up winning.

5. Whatever it takes is usually what it takes to get what you want in life.

6. Being around negative people is the single greatest way to keep on losing.

7. Worry, fear, action, and gratitude are all choices you get to make.

8. If you aren't willing to master the details, you aren't likely to win.

9. Apathy is the enemy of achieving something awesome.

10. Just because it didn't work out the last time you tried isn't a good reason to stop trying.

11. No matter how bad your situation might be, you can make it if you want to.

12. No one gets to decide anything for you. Every decision is completely yours to make.

13. Today is that second chance you have been asking for. Use it.

14. The speed of your progress is directly related to the intensity of your effort.

15. You won't get better if you're not willing to listen and learn.

16. The things you do when no one else is watching determine your ultimate trajectory.

17. Just because the critics are loud doesn't mean that they are right.

18. Any solution that is fast, easy, or guaranteed isn't likely to work out in the long run.