8 things you have to give up to be successful

Becoming a millionaire is no easy feat. It takes discipline, focus, and a set of core values that guide you around the emotions and stress of daily combat.

It's all too easy to get sidetracked by the latest new strategy for success — like social media or digital marketing or sales automation. You find yourself chasing tactics one after another, hoping that you will eventually get rich with one of them.

When one doesn't work, you throw it away, quickly adopting another new tactic. As you repeat that cycle, the idea of becoming a millionaire becomes blurry.

What used to be very clear now seems frantically out of reach. It's likely you need a return to the key lessons that every millionaire has had to learn to get there.

Here they are: