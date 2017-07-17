Cult favorite Chick-fil-A tests family-style meals, new sides

Family-style meals are coming to Chick-fil-A.

The private chicken chain is testing out four-person meals that include one entree, two sides and eight mini rolls for $29.99 at three of its locations.

"Our customers told us that they wanted an even more convenient way to share meals at home or on the go, so we worked directly with a group of parents to design every part of Family Style Meals," Matt Abercrombie, manager of menu development at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement.

The chicken chain's family meals are reminiscent of KFC's Bucket meals, which are also designed to be a convenient way to bring home food for the whole family.

The family-style entree options include 12 chicken strips, four chicken breasts — grilled or fried — or 30 chicken nuggets. As for sides, customers can pick from bacon baked beans, a fruit cup, mac and cheese, side salad or a superfood side — kale and broccolini tossed in a maple vinaigrette dressing and topped with dried sour cherries and roasted nuts.

The bacon baked beans and mac and cheese sides are new menu items for the chain.

Chick-fil-A has long been a favorite among fast food eaters for its better-than-average customer service and food quality. The chain said that more and more customers are looking for options for takeout, with about 36 percent of its diners taking their food to go.

The chicken chain is known to take its diners' demands into account. Last month, Chick-fil-A added a gluten-free bun to its menu nationwide because its customers were looking for more "gluten-sensitive alternatives," the company said.

For now, the family-style meal is only available in Greensboro, North Carolina; Phoenix and San Antonio. However, if feedback is positive, Chick-fil-A could roll the meals out nationwide.