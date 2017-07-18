This new restaurant's menu and decor were designed to be perfectly 'Instagrammable'

If a millennial eats a meal but didn't Instagram it first, did it really happen?

London restaurant Dirty Bones is betting on young people's love of social media, testing a new business and marketing strategy to capture millennials' influence online as well as their dining dollars.

The restaurant's newest location is designed to be showcased on Instagram, from the menu to the decor. It even provides a free Instagram kit to help diners take better shots, reports Today.com.

"We're all about helping people capture that perfect shot," Cokey Sulkin, founder and director of operations at Dirty Bones tells Mic. "The people that typically visit Dirty Bones tend to be very active on social media, and on Instagram in particular."

It seems like a good plan: Fifty-four percent of millennials eat out at least three times a week, according to June 2017 data by Bankrate, and 51 percent say they go to bars at least once per week.

And they're certainly posting about it.