Discovery and Scripps reportedly rekindle merger talks

Discovery Communications and Scripps Network Interactive are in talks to combine, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing sources.

The two media companies had previously explored the possibility of a merger but called off talks in 2014. Reuters reported Viacom has also held discussions to buy Scripps.

Discovery airs its namesake channel, as well as others such as TLC and Animal Planet. The network has a roughly $15 billion market value, the WSJ said.

Scripps is home to HGTV and Food Network, among others. Its market value is $8.8 billion, according to the WSJ.

Terms of a potential deal couldn't be learned, the newspaper added.

Discovery did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment. Scripps declined to comment.

