Entrepreneurship has been good to Mark Zuckerberg. At 33 years old, the Facebook founder and CEO is worth north of $66 billion, according to Forbes.

Perhaps that's why he's on a mission help others become entrepreneurial.

During the most recent stop on his tour of all 50 U.S. states, at the Blackfeet Nation reservation in Browning, Montana, Zuckerberg used the community to illustrate how important comprehensive, smart social services are, as they help give people the support and freedom they need to thrive in business.

It's important to "set up these services well to give people the dignity and confidence to be entrepreneurial rather than making them feel helpless and dependent," says Zuckerberg in a Facebook post.

On the reservation, economic depression has resulted in an epidemic of drug and alcohol abuse among the people of Blackfeet and a life expectancy 20 years less than the national average, Zuckerberg says. Corruption in the tribal courts hinders outsiders from opening businesses in the area.

"The result is a feeling of helplessness," he writes.

Social services could help change that on the reservation, and in the rest of the country, according to Zuckerberg.