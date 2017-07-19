The mentality that scored James Harden a $228 million extension: 'Just keep going'

James Harden recently signed the biggest contract extension in NBA history. The high-scoring point guard's current contract with the Houston Rockets is good for two more years, and after signing a four-year extension, he is guaranteed to make $228 million through the 2022-2023 season.

Throughout his rise to the top he's followed a simple rule: Always bounce back.

Harden came from humble beginnings. He was raised by a single mother of three in Compton, California. He tells ESPN his hometown is a place "you're not supposed to make it out of" where "the odds are against you."

When Harden made the varsity basketball team at Artesia High School as a freshman, he struggled with asthma. Despite this condition, he improved his fitness, and was recruited by top programs like UCLA and Arizona State University.