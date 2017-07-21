Billionaire Richard Branson: These are my top 10 tips for success

When it comes to success, billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson knows what he's doing.

Not only has he has built eight billion-dollar companies in eight different sectors, starting with Virgin in 1970, but the 66-year-old has also written six books, established a non-profit foundation and still finds time to kite surf and play tennis regularly.

He's generous, too. In a recent blog post, Branson gives readers a peek into how he got where is he today by sharing his top 10 secrets to success. Anyone can learn from his advice, whether you're founding your third company or starting out as as intern.

Read on to see Branson's top tips.