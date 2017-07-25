Chipotle shares jump on earnings beat, but sales disappoint

Chipotle Mexican Grill said it more than doubled its second-quarter earnings from a year ago, aided by lower costs and an improved profit margin.

Shares of the company rose 3.2 percent after the closing bell on Tuesday.

While the company was able to outpace analysts' expectations, its revenue fell short.

EPS: $2.32 vs. $2.18 expected, according to Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $1.17 billion vs. $1.19 billion expected, according to Thomson Reuters

U.S. same-store sales: 8.1 percent vs. 9.7 percent expected, according to StreetAccount

The company said that same-store sales rose 8.1 percent during the quarter, disappointing Wall Street, which had anticipated that company would report same-store sales growth of 9.7 percent, according to StreetAccount.

The company said that sales were boosted by improved consumer traffic, reduced promotional activity and an increase in average check.

"We saw encouraging signs in our improved financial results during the first half of the year. Recent events, however, have shown that we still have a lot of opportunity to improve our operations and deliver the outstanding experience that our customers expect," Steve Ells, CEO of Chipotle, said in a statement Tuesday.

While Chipotle's reputation suffered last week after reports surfaced that customers were sickened with norovirus at a restaurant in Sterling, Virginia, and a cellphone video that showed rodents falling from the ceiling of a Dallas-area location went viral, analysts did not foresee the company's second-quarter earnings taking a hit from these events.

Chipotle reiterated its full-year 2017 outlook for same-store sales to grow in the high-single digits.