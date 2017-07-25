It’s earnings central on Wall Street as 3M, McDonald's, GM, AT&T report; FOMC meeting in focus

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Tuesday, as investors awaited a slew of corporate earnings reports and news from an FOMC meeting.

3M, Biogen, Caterpillar, DuPont, Eli Lilly, General Motors, McDonald's, Amgen, AT&T and Chipotle Mexican Grill are some of the major names set to release earnings before and after the bell.

Kimberly-Clark, Seagate Technology, JetBlue, Texas Instruments, United Technologies and Juniper Networks are also expected to report.

Sticking with releases, key economic data expected to come out on Tuesday include the Philadelphia Fed's non-manufacturing business outlook survey is due out at 8.30 a.m. ET.

This will then be followed by the FHFA Home Price Index and S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index, both due out around 9.00 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, at 10.00 a.m. ET, consumer confidence data and the Richmond Fed's Survey of Manufacturing Activity are due.

On the central bank front, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is set to begin the first day of its two-day meeting on Tuesday, where the U.S. central bank is expected to look at the current health of the U.S. economy, and contemplate on what they should do next in terms of strategy, interest rates and their balance sheet.

In the political sphere, investors will be looking for any news out of the White House, in relation to noise surrounding the Russia-linked scandal and the president's policies.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump will be meeting with the Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad Hariri at the White House on Tuesday, where they are expected to discuss the fight against terrorism, among other concerns the two leaders share.