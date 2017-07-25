McDonald's shares surge on strong beat, new products fueling sales

McDonald's shares are poised to open in record territory Tuesday, thanks to a stronger-than-expected second-quarter performance that got a boost from upscale burgers and chicken sandwiches and discounted beverages.

EPS: 1.70 cents vs. 1.62 expected, according to Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $6.05 billion vs. $5.96 billion expected, according to Thomson Reuters

U.S. same-store sales: 3.9 vs. 2.9 expected, according to StreetAccount

The Golden Arches reported earnings of $1.70 per share on $6.05 billion in revenue. The burger giant was expected to post earnings of $1.62 per share on $5.96 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.

Shares of the company rose more than 2.9 percent in premarket trading.

"We're building a better McDonald's and more customers are noticing," CEO Steve Easterbrook said in a statement. "Our relentless commitment to running great restaurants and keeping the customer at the center of everything we do is generating broad-based strength and momentum across our entire business."

The company said that it excelled in the quarter due to its national cold beverage value promotion, which offers soft drinks for $1, and the launch of Signature Crafted sandwiches.

The company said same-store sales grew 6.6 percent globally, with same-store sales in the U.S. jumping 3.9 percent.

Wall Street anticipated that the company would report same-store sales growth of 3.7 percent globally for the quarter, with same-store sales in the U.S. rising 2.9 percent, according to StreetAccount.