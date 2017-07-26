Facebook employees living in a garage hope Mark Zuckerberg will 'learn what’s happening' in his own city

At the beginning of the year, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg set a goal to visit every state in the U.S. so he could learn more about the millions of people who use the social network every day. But two of his employees tell The Guardian that they wonder when the billionaire is going to get to know his own community.

The employees, a married couple named Nicole and Victor, are both contract workers in the cafeteria at Facebook's Menlo Park, Calif. headquarters. And they wish they, and the problems closer to home, could also get a share of Zuckerberg's attention.

"He should learn what's happening in this city," Nicole tells The Guardian.

The couple says they can barely make ends meet. Together with their three children, Nicole and Victor share a two-car garage adjacent to Victor's parents' home. They borrow money from friends and family to stay afloat and occasionally resort to payday loans.

Although they earn too much to qualify for state benefits, they don't earn enough to afford Facebook's health care plan.