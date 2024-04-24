The least affordable metro areas for America's middle class—5 of them are in California

California remains one of the most expensive states to live in, according to a recent Creditnews Research study that found America's middle class is being priced out.

In the report that asked, "Can America's Middle Class Still Afford Homeownership in 2024?", the independent research house studied the relationship between income distribution and housing costs across America's 100 most populous metropolitan areas to find the most and least affordable places for the middle class.

The report used income tiers based on Pew Research's household income percentile ranges for economic classes:

Lower-middle class: $30,001-$58,020

Middle class: $58,021-$94,000

Upper-middle class: $94,001-$153,000

Creditnews Research found that in 2024, the middle class can afford an average home in just 52 of the top 100 metro areas in the United States. The least affordable metro areas were almost entirely on the Pacific coast.

Five of the 10 least affordable metro areas are in California. Highly desirable coastal cities like San Francisco and San Diego are not even an option for buyers at the top of the upper-middle class income range.