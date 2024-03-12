Homebuyers need to earn 80% more than in 2020 to afford a house in this market. It's not just due to high mortgage rates

Factors beyond high mortgage rates are affecting housing affordability for many Americans, according to experts.

Almost four years ago, a household earning $59,000 annually could afford a new mortgage without spending more than 30% of their monthly income and with a 10% down payment, according to a recent report by Zillow Group.

That is no longer the case today.

While the typical household in 2024 makes about $81,000 a year, up from $66,000 in 2020, wages have not kept up with housing costs.

"Since January of 2020, the typical mortgage payment on the typical home in the U.S. has nearly doubled," said Orphe Divounguy, a senior economist at Zillow.

Nowadays, potential homebuyers need to make about $106,500 a year in order to afford the typical home today, an 80% increase from January 2020, according to Zillow.

More from Personal Finance:

47% of parents still financially support adult children

Why can't today's young adults leave the nest?

Why you're more likely to be a homeowner if your parents were

The connection between housing costs and wages has been gradually separating over the years, according to C. Kirabo Jackson, an economist and member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

"Around the mid-90s, you start to see housing prices sort of separate from median wages in a way that kind of made housing less and less affordable for people who are in the market," Jackson said.