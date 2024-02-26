Aspiring homeowners say they face two major obstacles to buying. Here's why 20% say it'll 'never' happen

With various factors keeping homeownership out of reach for Americans, many aspiring homeowners are pessimistic, doubting they ever achieve that goal.

Would-be buyers point to two major obstacles holding them back, according to a new Bankrate report. About half, 51%, point to a high cost of living, and 54% say they have insufficient income given where home prices are now.

The site polled 2,267 U.S. adults, 864 of whom are aspiring homeowners, in late January. Bankrate defined aspiring or prospective homeowners as those who have either owned a home in the past but currently do not, as well as those who have never owned a home but wish to someday.

The report also found a degree of pessimism from aspiring homebuyers, said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst and Washington bureau chief of Bankrate.

When asked about their ability to buy a home, 20% of aspiring owners said they may "never" be able to save enough for the down payment and other cost. Meanwhile, 30% said it could take at least five years while 10% said it could take them a decade or longer.

"That's a long time for people to wait," Hamrick said. "'Never' is a long time, [and] so can be five or 10 years."