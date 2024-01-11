Why can’t today’s young adults leave the nest? Blame high housing costs

These days, housing affordability is a struggle for nearly everyone.

But for young adults just starting out, soaring home prices and sky-high rents have become one of the greatest obstacles to making it on their own.

Nearly one third, or 31%, of Generation Z adults live at home with parents because they can't afford to buy or rent their own space, according to a recent report by Intuit Credit Karma that polled 1,249 people ages 18 and up. (Gen Z is generally defined as those born between 1996 and 2012, including a cohort of teens and tweens.)

"The current housing market has many Americans making adjustments to their living situations, including relocating to less expensive cities and even moving back in with their families," said Courtney Alev, Intuit Credit Karma's consumer financial advocate.

Overall, the number of households with two or more adult generations has been on the rise for years, according to a Pew Research Center report. Now, 25% of young adults live in a multigenerational household, up from just 9% five decades ago.

Finances are the No. 1 reason families are doubling up, Pew also found, due in part to ballooning student debt and housing costs.