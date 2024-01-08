Mortgage rate decline pulls buyers back into the housing market

watch now

A sharp drop in mortgage interest rates in December may have kickstarted this year's spring housing market early. Rates are about a full percentage point lower than they were in October, and consumers expect they will fall even more. Optimism about mortgage rates increased sharply in December, according to a monthly consumer survey by Fannie Mae. For the first time since the survey was launched in 2010, more homeowners on net believe rates will go down rather than up, according to Mark Palim, deputy chief economist at Fannie Mae. "This significant shift in consumer expectations comes on the heels of the recent bond market rally," said Palim. "Notably, homeowners and higher-income groups reported greater rate optimism than renters." The average rate on the 30-year fixed has been on a wild ride since the start of the Covid pandemic. It hit more than a dozen record lows in 2020 and 2021, below 3%, causing a historic run on homebuying and a sharp rise in prices, only to then more than double in 2022. Rates hit a more than 20-year high in October 2023, hovering around 8% before falling back below 7% in December. Rates, however, are still twice what they were three years ago.

Ryan Paredes (R) and Ariadna Paredes look at a home being shown to them by Ryan Ratliff, a Real Estate Sales Associate with Re/Max Advance Realty, on April 20, 2023 in Cutler Bay, Florida. Joe Raedle | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Buyers are coming back. Washington, D.C.-area real estate agent Paul Legere hosted two open houses over the weekend — homes in the $1.1 million to $1.2 million price range — and said they were the busiest he's experienced in the last year. "Similar report from my co-worker," he added. "Even on Saturday, during torrential rain, we both had over 10 groups of active shoppers. These were people that had been in the market and had slowed or put their search on hold and are coming back, earnestly looking for a new property."

Looking for inventory