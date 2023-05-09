New college graduates are overestimating their starting salaries by $30,000, report finds

watch now

College grads won't take less than $72,000

Although the vast majority — or roughly 97% — of students would consider lowering their salary expectations, they wouldn't work for less than $72,580, on average, at their first job, Real Estate Witch found. The disconnect between perception and reality only worsens over time: A decade into their careers, students anticipate making more than $204,560. That's well over the average mid-career salary of $98,647, according to Glassdoor.

Hiring outlook for the Class of 2023

A City College of New York graduate takes a selfie during the commencement ceremony. Mike Segar | Reuters

On the upside, employers plan to hire about 4% more new college graduates from this year's class than they hired from the Class of 2022, according to a report from the National Association of Colleges and Employers. Although that's down significantly from earlier projections, "the overall picture is still positive for the Class of 2023," said Kevin Grubb, associate vice provost of professional development and executive director of the career center at Villanova University. "A lot of our students have a job heading into graduation," Grubb said. They just won't necessarily be paid more than last year's graduating class.