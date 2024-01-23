'Housing affordability is reshaping migration trends,' economist says. Here's where people are moving

With high mortgage rates and home prices, would-be buyers are understandably looking for deals — even if they have to move to a different city, state or region to find them.

Last year, consumers moving interstate tended to pick new metropolitan areas where housing costs and competition are less severe, and construction is keeping up with demand, according to a recent Zillow Group analysis of United Van Lines data.

Homes in those consumers' new metros cost $7,500 less, on average, compared to the places they left.

"Housing affordability has always mattered...and you're seeing it across the country," said Orphe Divounguy, a senior economist at Zillow. "Housing affordability is reshaping migration trends."

