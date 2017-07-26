Former Microsoft exec shares 2 books that shaped his career and made him more successful

There are a number of science-backed reasons why you should pick up a book. Reading, be it a novel or a biography is linked with reduced stress, improved language and stronger memory skills, research shows.

But if you read the right books, you'll not only boost your chances of getting those health benefits. You'll also learn something really valuable.

Manuel "Manny" Medina, a Harvard Business School graduate and former Amazon and Microsoft employee, says two bestselling books shaped his career.

For Medina, now CEO of sales platform company Outreach, they helped lay the foundation for his transition from cubicle-based Amazon employee in 2003 to director of business partnerships at Microsoft.

He suggests every young employee, regardless of their job title, read these two books: