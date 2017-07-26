Here's why everyone is watching the Fed's 'balance sheet' and what it means for your money

After the financial crisis of 2008, the Federal Reserve went on a massive bond-buying spree. Now it's time to start selling.

That means life has gotten more complicated for Fed watchers trying to second guess what the central bank will do next.

Investors reading the tea leaves of Federal Reserve official pronouncements have long looked for clues about the policy makers' plans to raise or lower interest rates.

These days, they've got another mystery to ponder: the speed at which policy makers' plan to shrink size the Fed's bloated balance sheet of $4.5 trillion in bond holdings.

Here's what you need to know to read along with the other Fed watchers peering into the central bankers' crystal ball.

So how did the Fed's balance sheet get bloated in the first place?

The initial surge followed the collapse of the credit markets in Sept. 2008, after a wave of fraud swept through the mortgage market and leaving banks, investors and others holding hundreds of billions of dollars in worthless bonds backed by mortgages that were never going to be paid back.

The plug a giant hole in the financial system, the Federal Reserve pumped more than a trillion dollars into the banking system, as the economy slipped into what would be the deepest recession in decades.

The money infusion that followed the 2008 crisis was the biggest in the Fed's 103-year history, more than doubling the central bank's holdings of bonds and other securities virtually overnight. It was the financial equivalent of dropping cash from the sky, earning then Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke the nickname "Helicopter Ben."

Where did all that money come from?

When the Fed buys bonds in the open market, it pays with cash which it, in effect, creates in the process. (It doesn't actually "print money" – that's the Treasury's job.) The extra supply of money lowers the cost of borrowing, also known as "monetary easing." The pace of bond buying in "open market operations" is set by the Federal Open Market Committee, or FOMC.

When the extra supply of money accelerates the pace of borrowing too far, the economy can starts to "overheat," pushing inflation higher. That's typically when the FOMC reverses the money pump by selling some of its bonds, which drains cash out of the financial system (known as "monetary tightening.") The goal is to raise interest rates and cool things off.