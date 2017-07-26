Two of the biggest tech titans in Silicon Valley have been publicly debating the potential of artificial intelligence this week: Mark Zuckerberg is optimistic, while Elon Musk is fearful — and says that the CEO of Facebook doesn't understand the technology.

Late Tuesday night, Zuckerberg defended his positivity, for the second time this week, in a Facebook post.

"One reason I'm so optimistic about AI is that improvements in basic research improve systems across so many different fields — from diagnosing diseases to keep us healthy, to improving self-driving cars to keep us safe, and from showing you better content in News Feed to delivering you more relevant search results," Zuckerberg writes.

"Every time we improve our AI methods, all of these systems get better. I'm excited about all the progress here and it's potential to make the world better."