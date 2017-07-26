Tech titans Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, Jack Dorsey oppose Trump's ban on transgender troops

Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted his objection to the notion of a ban with the hashtag, "#LetThemServe."

And Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey also added his objection, saying that "discrimination in any form is wrong for all of us."

Early Wednesday, Trump published three tweets saying that, since the "medical costs and disruption" of transgender military personnel were burdensome, he would "not accept or allow" them "to serve in any capacity" in the U.S. armed services.

As various media outlets have pointed out, however, those costs are minimal and pale in comparison even to military spending on Viagra.

It is not immediately clear how Trump's tweets will affect current transgender army personnel, who, according to a study commissioned by the Defense Department, total about 11,000 individuals.