'There is no true migraine diet,' doctor says, but these 12 foods can trigger symptoms

One in four American households has a member who experiences migraine, according to the American Migraine Foundation.

"I get asked all the time about a migraine diet, [and] there is no one true migraine diet," that can prevent symptoms, says Dr. Fred Cohen, headache specialist and assistant professor of medicine and neurology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

But "certain foods can trigger [migraine]," and make symptoms worse, Cohen adds.

Here are some foods that migraineurs, people who frequently get migraine headaches, have reported as triggers for migraine attacks.