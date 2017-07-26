McDonald's CEO: 'You have a choice to either be the disrupter or the disrupted'

Steve Easterbrook doesn't fear the coming technology revolution, he's embracing it.

The CEO of McDonald's told CNBC that the company will be "doubling down" on its commitment to adopting technology and will continue to systematically roll out delivery.

"I think what you're seeing is a lot of traditional industries are getting disrupted by technology and I have absolutely no doubt that our industry will get disrupted by technology," Easterbrook said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" Wednesday. "Our discussions within McDonald's are 'why don't we be the ones to disrupt ourselves rather than wait to be disrupted?' You have a choice to either be the disrupter or the disrupted."

In the last year, McDonald's has been renovating locations by adding ordering kiosks and table service to nearly 2,500 domestic restaurants, and has begun a system-wide rollout of delivery and digital ordering to more than 3,500 locations in the U.S.

Easterbrook noted that 75 percent of the population in its top five markets — the U.S., France, the U.K., Germany and Canada — are within three miles of a McDonald's and 85 percent are within five miles of a restaurant.

He said that the average delivery order is 1.5 times to 2 times more than a traditional order and the service is most popular in the evening and late at night.

The burger giant may have been late to the mobile game, but it is expected to launch the product in 20,000 restaurants by the end of 2017.

The combination of McDonald's commitment to technological innovation, new menu items and value offers has helped the company gain share in the industry.

Sense360, a data insights firm, told CNBC that McDonald's market share grew 5 percent after the company launched its $1 soft drink promotion compared to the two months prior.

"We know we're winning share against the nearing competition, so that's our confidence that we're getting our base right and winning customer hearts and minds," Easterbrook said.