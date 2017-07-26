Whole Foods posts earnings earlier than expected: 36 cents a share vs. 33 cents EPS expected

Whole Foods Market posted third quarter earnings on Wednesday that beat analyst expectations.

EPS: 36 cents vs. $33 cents expected, according to Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $3.725 billion vs. $3.72 billion expected, according to Thomson Reuters

U.S. same-store sales: down 1.9 percent vs. down 2.2 percent expected, according to StreetAccount

Whole Foods said that it earned 36 cents per share on $3.725 billion in revenue. The grocery chain was expected to report earnings of 33 cents per share on revenue of $3.72 billion, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.

In addition, the company said its same-store sales fell 1.9 percent in the quarter, a narrower than expected decline. Wall Street estimated that Whole Foods same-store sales would fall 2.2 percent in the quarter.

Whole Foods made headlines last month after tech retailer Amazon agreed to buy the grocery store chain for $42 a share, in a deal valued at $13.7 billion.

Whole Foods was under pressure from activist investor Jana Partners, which had called on Whole Foods to sell itself. The investor had criticized Whole Foods for its poor performance and have suggested the chain could be merged with another grocer.