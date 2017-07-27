A woman who paid off $8,000 in 90 days shares her No. 1 money-saving strategy

In early 2015, financial blogger and author Lauren Bowling, 30, found herself deep in credit card debt. After a big home remodel, she owed $8,432.

It wasn't the first time she had been in the red. Bowling had already climbed out of $10,000 worth of credit card debt that she racked up in college.

It took her 14 months to pay off the first $10,000 she owed, but the second time around, she committed to fast-tracking the process.

"My blog was taking off and I wanted to work for myself," says Bowling, who was working as a content marketing strategist at the time. "I realized I couldn't make that leap with all this debt, so I thought, 'How can I knock this out as fast as possible?'"