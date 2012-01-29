Global growth is expected to slow down significantly in the coming months as borrowing levels dominate in both China and Europe and “Trump-mania” is set to fade, a chief economist at Danish investment firm Saxo Bank told CNBC on Monday. » Read More
By: Uptin Saiidi
Princess Yachts, a luxury yacht maker in Plymouth, U.K., is seeing a surge in sales thanks to Brexit.
By: Nyshka Chandran
Beijing, not Damascus, was likely on President Donald Trump's mind when he ordered 59 Tomahawk missiles to hit a Syrian airfield last Thursday.
By: CNBC.com staff
This week for Trader Poll, we want to know what you think will be the most likely scenario between the U.S. and China.
President Donald Trump's foreign policy vision has long remained unclear but recent developments show an administration that's now ready to go on offense.
"I think that's a very important symbolization of the growing rapport between the two countries," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Friday.
Thousands marched in major South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma demanding he quit.
MBMG's Paul Gambles offers his thoughts on the global economy.
The NAFTA renegotiation with Mexico could be a golden opportunity for China, NBC reports.
Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro is consumed by an existential fear of all things Chinese, writes Vox's Zeeshan Aleem.
The Reserve Bank of India kept its repo rate unchanged at 6.25 percent as it guards against any potential flare-up in inflation.
Chinese propaganda is out in full force as President Xi Jinping is about to meet American counterpart Donald Trump face-to-face for the first time.
Trump has raised eyebrows for confrontational tweets on currencies, North Korea and the South China Sea.
The rogue nation now boasts land and sea missile systems that have curbed doubts over its technological capabilities.
Activity in China's service sector expanded at its weakest pace in six months in March.
Trump has railed against China allegedly stealing American jobs. But in China, there's some concern that America could be the one stealing Chinese jobs.
Emerging Asia continues to drive global growth but it must ramp up productivity to graduate to high-income status, the Asian Development Bank warned.
Global equities are expected to surge 5 percent by the end of the year as any lingering concerns of an impending economic collapse diminish; Citi.
Singapore’s economy may be perking up, but the central bank isn’t likely to turn hawkish at this month’s policy review, analysts said.
For an American businessman, Gary Dvorchak has an unusual connection to China's elusive president.
