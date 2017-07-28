Meet John F. Kelly, Donald Trump's new White House chief of staff

It's official: Reince Priebus, Donald Trump's beleaguered chief of staff, is out.

The president took to Twitter on Friday evening to announce that his new chief of staff will be John F. Kelly, who is currently serving as the Secretary of Homeland Security.



"I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American ...," Trump tweeted to his more than 34 million followers, "... and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security."

Trump added: "He has been a true star of my Administration."

About Priebus, he wrote, "I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!"

According to the Department of Defense, the four-star Marine general, 67, was born and raised in Boston, "enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1970, and was discharged as a sergeant in 1972, after serving in an infantry company with the 2nd Marine Division, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina."