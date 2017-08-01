Stephen Curry, Serena Williams and other athletes are investing in start-ups

Life as an athlete can be incredibly lucrative. It can also be short-lived. The average career length of an NBA player is less than five years, while the average NFL career lasts just 3.3 years.

"I know there will more time of my life spent off the floor than on the floor," says LeBron James, who is already preparing for life off the basketball court by making investments today.

He's not the only one planning ahead.

"Players are now taking more ownership over decision-making when it comes to their investments," says Courtney Brunious, associate director of USC's Sports Business Institute.

Here are some of the start-ups and more established companies in which James and other star athletes are investing their millions.