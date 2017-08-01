One of the best things to do in New York City is completely free—but there’s a catch

When a friend invited me to New York's Shakespeare in the Park last summer, I immediately accepted — and then did a double take.

Did the invitation really mean that I needed to arrive at 6:00 a.m.?

Alas, it was not a typo. "Yes, you really do have to get there that early," my friend assured me.

NYC's Shakespeare in the Park is one of the city's most unusual cultural institutions. Unlike some Broadway shows that sell for thousands of dollars per ticket, the shows have always been and remain completely free.

But tickets are limited, so hopeful patrons spend weekend mornings throughout the summer camped out in front of the Delacorte Theater in Central Park in hopes of scoring seats. Hence my 6:00 a.m. call time.