Self-made millionaire Mario Batali: This is the only time it’s worth getting into debt

When CNBC Make It asked Batali about the best investment he's ever made, he smiled and began to list off his 28 restaurants, which now bring in around $200 million a year, according to Wealthsimple.

However, Batali says what's important isn't the amount of money he's made, but the legacy he's created. "I don't even know how much money I have in the bank, but I have enough to continue to live a great lifestyle and I'm not that worried about it," he said.

The No. 1 thing the self-made millionaire has learned about money over his career is to not worry about it. "Find things that have more value than money," he says.

He appears to live out that mindset firsthand. Despite his wealth, Batali doesn't spend much on himself: He drives a Ford Flex, only owns one watch and is famous for rocking a pair of affordable orange Crocs.

The one thing he will splurge on: Vacation. "We have really good vacations, and I'll upgrade to first class when I fly," he tells Wealthsimple. "I don't care about anything else."

