I interviewed Anthony Scaramucci on firing and this is what I know about him

The Twitterverse is exploding with schadenfreude at the rapid downfall of Anthony Scaramucci, President Trump's ill-fated communications director who got axed after just 10 days following a foul-mouthed tirade to The New Yorker. And while I disagree with his language in that interview (as my mom taught me: Loose lips sink ships), there's been too much mockery of Scaramucci for it to really be fair.
I first met Scaramucci through our mutual acquaintances in the Fox News orbit, and we discussed my television news startup Bold. I sought his advice because he successfully built his own show and sold it to Fox Business. I've hosted him on our Bold politics talk show, where he gave an eloquent defense of President Trump's economic policies, invoking intellectuals like Daniel Patrick Moynihan and Milton Friedman.
When I began hosting interviews for Salon.com, he had just launched his book, "Hopping over the Rabbit Hole: How Entrepreneurs Turn Failure into Success," which has useful advice for millennials on how to build resilience. (His book has been endorsed by everyone from Tony Robbins to Arianna Huffington.)
We then discussed how to be fired with dignity, which after today, is eerily prescient.
Scaramucci understands failure; after graduating from Harvard Law School, he failed the bar exam twice. After that, he got fired from Goldman Sachs after just 18 months on the job, on February 1, 1991, a date seared into his memory.