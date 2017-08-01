I interviewed Anthony Scaramucci on firing and this is what I know about him

"I was crestfallen," Scaramucci told me. "I had just graduated from Harvard Law School, this was my first big job, I had school debt, and I was panicked, I was like 'What am I going to do now?'"

Thankfully, Goldman gave Scaramucci two months to find another gig, and rather than blowing up, he humbly parlayed the loss into another role at the same firm.

"You have to get fired with dignity," he said during our Salon Talk. "Thank god I handled the firing properly … I want young people that read this, sometimes I'm reading these magazines and it's this fully sanitized version of success. There's a 45 degree angle to their success, they had it all figured out at the age of three, they were playing Mozart, all that other stuff. And it didn't happen like that for me. I was awkward, self-conscious. I had tremendous anxiety when I joined Goldman Sachs. Listen, I guess I'm comfortable talking about it today because I've done reasonably well, but I had these feelings of inadequacy."

After our interview on firing, I felt empowered, as if he and I shared a common trajectory and that I would continue to find success. I had been fired early in my professional life too, and it was a hellish ordeal, but one that ultimately made me stronger. The firing put me on a different career path that today, oddly, makes me grateful for that early hiccup, and it was nice to be reminded of that by Scaramucci.

Now looking back on this video today, I'm hoping for the best for Scaramucci. Even if things may have been heated after his dismissal, I hope that he's able to cool off and handle today's firing in a similar fashion as his more youthful self.

Scaramucci is a master of reinvention. He doesn't see failure; he sees opportunity. I'm sure that after taking some time to decompress, he'll be hard at work planning his next reinvention. After all, "If you're going through hell, keep going."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

Don't Miss: This 27-year-old got fired and went from making $50,000 to over $100,000 as an Instagram star

This article originally appeared on Bustle.