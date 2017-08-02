Billionaires Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates say they work best after a full night’s rest

Bezos, who can now add Whole Foods to his growing empire, has long touted the benefits of getting a full night's rest.

"I'm more alert and I think more clearly," Bezos told the Wall Street Journal in 1999. "I just feel so much better all day long if I've had eight hours."

Fast-forward almost 18 years and billions of dollars later and the retail magnate still makes sure to get in a full eight hours.

"Eight hours of sleep makes a big difference for me, and I try hard to make that a priority," he tells Thrive Global. "For me, that's the needed amount to feel energized and excited."

Getting an optimal amount of rest helps Bezos stay alert throughout the day, enhances his productivity and boosts his decision-making abilities.