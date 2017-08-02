Jeff Bezos hasn't always had the golden touch: Here's what the Amazon founder was doing in his 20s

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is worth an estimated $84.7 billion and has briefly held the title of the richest person in the world. But before the 53-year-old became a tech mogul, he didn't always have the Midas touch.

Bezos spent most of his 20s the way many millennials now do: job-hopping.

While in college at Princeton, the future billionaire realized that he couldn't keep up with other students in his honors physics classes, so he switched his major to computer science. He also committed himself to the idea of one day running his own business, according to a 1999 Wired profile on the billionaire.

After graduating from college, Bezos turned down positions at several established companies, including Intel, Bell Labs and Anderson Consulting. Instead, he accepted a job at Fitel, a telecommunications start-up.