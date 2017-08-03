3 negotiation mistakes that might cost Daenerys Targaryen on 'Game of Thrones'

Personal finance expert Ramit Sethi says that one of the key things to do in any negotiation is to set the right tone: "Make sure the tenor is nice and relaxed. The last thing you want is a defensiveness." That's what allows you to connect, he says.

And since Jon is visiting Daenerys on her home turf, setting the tone is her responsibility.

She could do more to welcome him. She could offer him wine and bread and salt, so that he would understand that he is officially her guest and won't be harmed. (As we've seen, the Westeros rules of hospitality are not infallible, but still.) She could say, "We don't have to talk politics right away," and suggest he take a hot bath. Has he even had one since his resurrection? A few bubbles can do wonders for the spirit.

Instead, she seems chilly from the outset, and he is chilly in return, and their largely formal interaction goes nowhere. As Vox points out, from the first moments of their meeting, Jon and Daenerys are not on the same page.

She wanted him to bend the knee. He wanted her to get her head out of the clouds. She wanted him to respect his lineage. He wanted her dragon firepower because the Night King is just ready to kill everyone. She wanted to talk about allies. He wanted to talk about how no one will have allies when everyone's an ice zombie.

The family resemblance is clear to anyone looking for it: These are principled and strong leaders with a clear agenda. They both believe firmly in the rightness of their cause. And that makes them, on occasion, charmless. You sense, as a viewer, that neither feels like they should have to resort to wooing to get their way.

But sometimes, if you don't woo, you don't win.

"Both are incredibly stubborn, fail to compromise and, for the moment, almost torch any shot an alliance," concludes Vox.