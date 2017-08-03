3 negotiation mistakes that might cost Daenerys Targaryen on 'Game of Thrones'

On Sunday's episode of HBO's "Game of Thrones," titled, "The Queen's Justice," Daenerys Targaryen tries to convince Jon Snow to join her in quest to take over the seven kingdoms by first pledging his loyalty. It doesn't go well.
She is arguably the rightful queen of Westeros and he is acting king in the North. Their antecedents were once allies. They have the same principal enemy. They're even, secretly, family. Still, she cannot manage to seize her advantages. Instead, the Mother of Dragons, so good at both freeing slaves and escaping captivity, makes some basic negotiating mistakes that set her back.
And since, by the end of the episode, viewers learn that she needs Jon and his armies more than ever as part of her real selectorate, her failure to negotiate successfully could cost her the Seven Kingdoms.
Here are the three negotiating mistakes the khaleesi makes, which could have dire consequences for more than her career.