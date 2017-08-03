How a bartender in Australia got chosen to be Chance the Rapper's intern

Other famous names have had luck finding interns in their online fan community. This past March, Jake Sirriani went viral when his "internship rap" video caught the eye of NBC's Jimmy Fallon. Sirianni, like Hospedales, ditched his resume in favor of a hilarious self-edited video of himself rapping his pitch to work for the late night star to the tune of every letter of the alphabet.
In this quick video, Sirianni showed that he was creative, technically skilled as an editor and understood what audiences love watching (the video went viral with hundreds of thousands of views) — all important components of working for late night television. He got the job.
Hospedales this week detailed his experience of interning for Chance the Rapper over the last few months, calling it "a time of transition in my life that marked a shift from slightly hesitant sometimes-blogger putting off getting a real job, into a confident multi-faceted creative with a taste of how great it all could be – and the newfound realization of the person that I'm meant to be."
Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook
Don't miss 6 things to do in the first month of your internship