How a bartender in Australia got chosen to be Chance the Rapper's intern

A few months ago, 22-year-old Negele Hospedales was a bartender at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. Now, the Canada native has something bigger on his resume — Chance the Rapper's intern.

Back in March, the entertainer tweeted to his millions of fans and followers that he was looking for an intern, "someone with experience in putting together decks and writing proposals." Thousands of replies flooded in, and the tweet was retweeted and favorited tens of thousands of times.