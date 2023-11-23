30-year-old works ‘2 hours a day’ on her side hustle and makes $22,000/month in passive income—here’s her typical week

"Here I am in my workspace surrounded by some of my favorite pieces."

In 2020, I was working two marketing jobs and putting in grueling 80-hour workweeks. But my real passion was creating art. So in April 2020, I started DomoINK as a side hustle. It has since blossomed into a successful art and home decor brand. I make $22,000 a month in passive income from online sales through my website, Etsy, Society6, and retailers like Target and Home Goods. I've also collaborated with major brands like Disney, Samsung, Lowe's and Dr. Martens. The best part is that I spend an average of just two hours a day on DomoINK. The rest of the time is spent on my remote job as an interactive designer. Here's a look at my typical week:

My schedule is very flexible

The schedule for my full-time job is typically 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, and 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Fridays. Since I work from home and don't have to commute, I'm able to wake up at 8:00 a.m. and spend an hour answering emails about customer orders.

I created this vibrant piece for a refrigerator collaboration with Samsung. Photo: Domonique Brown

I switch up my tasks to avoid burnout

On Mondays, I set aside time to create social media content for DomoINK, like decorating my home to showcase my product line. On Tuesdays, I knock out more granular tasks like editing footage. On Wednesdays, I typically work on a new art piece and film the entire process to post online.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards This piece is called "Rodeo Queen Dreams." Photo: Domonique Brown

On Thursdays, I try to learn a new art or business skill. I might watch a Youtube video about Adobe Illustrator, for example, or listen to a podcast about what makes a social post go viral. If I can, I take Saturdays and Sundays to unwind. Sometimes I'll go on a date with my fiancé, or I'll hang out with family and friends. If I stay home, I love browsing for eclectic decor inspiration online.

I spend time brainstorming what comes next

On Fridays, I often update my website and come up with new product ideas. I'm always looking to give my customers more options like puzzles, kitchenware, art prints and apparel. Over the last year, I've taken on more freelance projects. Two of my favorite jobs were collaborating with Dr. Martens for their Santa Monica location and partnering with NASCAR for Women's History Month to honor female track presidents in their organization.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards My finished collaboration with Dr. Martens, hanging in their Santa Monica, California location. Photo: Domonique Brown

My work was featured in Target's 2023 Black History Month collection. In 2024, my collaboration with hair accessory line Goody Tru will be sold at Walmart. My artwork will also be featured on stationary for Walmart's Black History Month collection.

I want my artwork to inspire other creatives

I'm always trying to do better than the last work I did, which can sometimes lead to artist's block. If I'm having a really hard time getting a drawing done, I'll visit a local art gallery. Two of my favorite spots are the Broad Museum and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

I love creating joy with my art, like with these Fleur Sunpremes throw pillows. It's impossible to not smile when you see them. Photo: Domonique Brown