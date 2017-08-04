Alex Rodriguez on why learning is the key to long-term success

Alex Rodriguez may have become a household name as one of Major League Baseball's greatest players, but the former star Yankee makes it known that his off-the-field smarts are what he's banking on for long-term success.
"When I was a child, I had two dreams. One was to be a major-league baseball player. The other was to be a CEO," he tells Fortune.
After 22 seasons with the MLB, Rodriguez is putting more time and effort into his CEO dreams and growing his company, ARod Corporation, which includes investments in real estate, auto dealerships and fitness centers.