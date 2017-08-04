Alex Rodriguez on why learning is the key to long-term success

In 2014, the baseball superstar faced a year-long suspension for the alleged use of performance-enhancing drugs, leaving many fans to wonder about the athlete's future. But Rodriguez used the setback as time to strategize not only his return to baseball but also his entry into new corners of the business world.

During his off-season, he took marketing courses at the University of Miami and value investing courses at Columbia University.

"I didn't grow up with a father, so for me mentorship was a big part of my development both in baseball and in business, and I really think that mentorship is one of the most important elements you can take as a young entrepreneur or as a young athlete," he said at eMerge Americas conference earlier this year.

"Knowledge is power. That's one of the reasons why I have attended business school at the University of Miami and business school at Columbia University in New York and now I'm taking classes at Stanford."

