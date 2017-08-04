VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

Apply for this dream job and you'll travel the world as part of the interview

Getty Images
eclipse_images | Getty Images
Getty Images

A job posting from Grant's Whisky seems like proof that dream jobs do exist.

In an effort to find their next Global Brand Ambassador, the liquor company is ditching the traditional cover letter and resume submission process by asking all whisky lovers to enter a contest that allows them to travel the world as part of their interview process.

To apply, candidates must create their own drink that includes three ingredients that reveal something about their personality and post a picture of the drink on Instagram or Facebook using the hashtag #GrantsInterview by August 30. (Interested candidates without a social media presence can upload information about their drink via an online form. )

Whiskey poured into a glass
Getty Images
Whiskey poured into a glass

In September, 20 of the applicants who best represent Grant's brand motto — "Stand Together" —will be flown to a special event in Scotland where they will be compete to be one of three finalists for the ambassador position.

Outfitted with suitcases filled with whisky, the three finalists will then each head to three cities around the world for a 10-day trip on which they'll travel and work with Grant's local teams and influencers to organize events.

Their experience will be documented by a personal filmmaker, and the candidate whose journey is thought to best represent the brand will be awarded the job.

Passport travel Europe
Tetra Images | Getty Images

According to the company's website, the purpose of the epic interviewing process is to celebrate the 110th anniversary of Charles Grant Gordon introducing Grant's Whisky to the world and to recreate his year-long journey, which will even include some of the applicants staying in the same hotels he stayed in.

"The role goes way beyond being able to make great cocktails," Global Brand Director Oliver Dickson said in a statement. "We're looking for somebody to embody the 'Stand Together' spirit of the brand and who can spearhead Grant's into the next stage of its global journey."

As reported by Travel + Leisure, all applicants must be at least 25 years of age and fluent in English. The ideal candidate will be social media savvy, energetic and have previous experience in the drinks sector, although this isn't required.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

Don't miss: How George Clooney accidentally started the tequila company he just sold for up to $1 billion

China's appetite for whiskey
China's appetite for whiskey   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...