Apply for this dream job and you'll travel the world as part of the interview

A job posting from Grant's Whisky seems like proof that dream jobs do exist.
In an effort to find their next Global Brand Ambassador, the liquor company is ditching the traditional cover letter and resume submission process by asking all whisky lovers to enter a contest that allows them to travel the world as part of their interview process.
To apply, candidates must create their own drink that includes three ingredients that reveal something about their personality and post a picture of the drink on Instagram or Facebook using the hashtag #GrantsInterview by August 30. (Interested candidates without a social media presence can upload information about their drink via an online form. )