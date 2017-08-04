Apply for this dream job and you'll travel the world as part of the interview

According to the company's website, the purpose of the epic interviewing process is to celebrate the 110th anniversary of Charles Grant Gordon introducing Grant's Whisky to the world and to recreate his year-long journey, which will even include some of the applicants staying in the same hotels he stayed in.

"The role goes way beyond being able to make great cocktails," Global Brand Director Oliver Dickson said in a statement. "We're looking for somebody to embody the 'Stand Together' spirit of the brand and who can spearhead Grant's into the next stage of its global journey."

As reported by Travel + Leisure, all applicants must be at least 25 years of age and fluent in English. The ideal candidate will be social media savvy, energetic and have previous experience in the drinks sector, although this isn't required.

