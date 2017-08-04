How to save money by going to school in Scotland

Think of going to college in Scotland and you might envision Hogwarts-like libraries, "Outlander"-style kilts, and real-life royal romances a la Kate Middleton and Prince William. But proximity to the world's most famous wizard story and a modern fairy tale aren't the only things Scotland has to offer. Your education there will also likely cost you a lot less than at comparable U.S. universities.

"It was cheaper for me to have a flat and pay tuition here than just to pay tuition at some of the colleges [I looked at] in the U.S.," says Adler Hyatt, a recent graduate of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS). "So saving that bit of money has definitely given me a cushion for a little bit to figure out how to start surviving when I get back to the U.S."

According to the 2016 Open Doors Survey conducted by the Institute of International Education (IIE), around 10 percent of U.S. students choose to study abroad either through short-term exchanges or long-term programs. The majority, around 12 percent, come to the UK.

And because the Scottish education system is similar to the structure of American liberal arts colleges — students enroll for four years and, during the first two, can try diverse subjects on campus — many find their way to Scotland.