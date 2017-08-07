Here's a major way introverts can score a promotion

If you consider yourself an introvert and want to move up in your career, it's important to foster one-on-one relationships with those at the office.

That's according to Susan Cain, the best-selling author of "Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking," who also happens to be one of the most popular TED Talks speakers of all time with over 17 million views.

Cain says that in a culture that values being outgoing and uninhibited it can be difficult to be an introvert, particularly in the workplace.

But Cain says that one of an introvert's many skills lies in their interactions with others on a personal level. To have a successful career, introverted employees should make use of this ability to one-day snag senior level roles.