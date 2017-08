To negotiate well, you have to understand your counterpart's side of the argument. Know what they want, know what they'll agree to and, if possible, know it better than they do.

This isn't easy, but Peter B. Stark and Jane Flaherty describe the steps you can take to achieve and convey such an understanding in their recently revised book, "The Only Negotiating Guide You'll Ever Need: 101 Ways to Win Every Time in Any Situation."

Here's what they recommend: