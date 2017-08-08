How understanding the way your brain works can help you be more successful

It goes without saying that the way your brain functions has a huge impact on your performance at the office. But what if you could control how you use your brain and, therefore, the level of success at work and in life?

Brain researcher Jill Bolte Taylor claims this is possible. She says that by relying on unique functions of each side of the brain, we can capitalize on what she calls "whole brain living" in our professional lives.

Taylor, who is the best-selling author of "My Stroke of Insight" and whose TED Talk earned over 20 million views, breaks down the role of both hemispheres. Notably, she suffered a stroke in her 30s, which inspired her to write about the subject in-depth and speak about her experience to others.

The human brain is divided into two halves: the right hemisphere and the left hemisphere. Taylor explains in her TED Talk that the right hemisphere is much more present, connected to the human family and streams all of our sensory systems into a collage of the here and now.

Conversely, the left hemisphere works linearly and methodically and is all about the past and the future. The left is designed to take that right hemisphere's collage of the present moment and start picking out, categorizing and organizing its details.

At work, the right hemisphere is much more positive and self-fulfilled. "It says, 'I'm good, I value people around me and I take time to do what I need to do in a kind and loving way,'" Taylor tells CNBC Make It. She says this allows us to create meaningful relationships in our professional lives and establish genuine connections.